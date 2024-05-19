Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,907 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Tenable worth $16,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TENB. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Tenable during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $44.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.86 and a beta of 0.94. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $53.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TENB

Insider Activity at Tenable

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 5,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $241,083.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 238,593 shares in the company, valued at $11,027,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 5,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $241,083.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 238,593 shares in the company, valued at $11,027,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 12,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $569,846.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,444 shares in the company, valued at $14,071,401.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 310,806 shares of company stock worth $14,701,441. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenable Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.