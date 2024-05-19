Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $13,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Insmed by 10.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $566,492.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 11,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $280,748.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,618.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,802,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,231 shares of company stock worth $1,177,186 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $24.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.09. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

