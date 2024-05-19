Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,746 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.47.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $115.21 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $107.33 and a 12 month high of $156.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.92, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.23.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -481.81%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

