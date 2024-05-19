Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 21,123 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 267,862 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,123 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $9,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $1,814,992.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 785,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,824.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $1,814,992.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 785,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,824.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,250,235.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,963,520.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPH. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

NYSE TPH opened at $39.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.41. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $40.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.34. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $918.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

