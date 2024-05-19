Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 24,358 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,358 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of RLI worth $10,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RLI from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on RLI from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on RLI from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.25.
RLI Stock Performance
Shares of RLI opened at $148.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.16. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $123.04 and a 52-week high of $149.20. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.37.
RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.26. RLI had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RLI Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 14.92%.
RLI Company Profile
RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RLI
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.