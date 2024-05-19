Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 24,358 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,358 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of RLI worth $10,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RLI from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on RLI from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on RLI from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.25.

RLI Stock Performance

Shares of RLI opened at $148.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.16. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $123.04 and a 52-week high of $149.20. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.26. RLI had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 14.92%.

RLI Company Profile

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.