Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 27,565 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,565 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,657,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,323,000 after acquiring an additional 98,294 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kellanova by 29.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,990,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,485 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 27.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,890,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,922 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,116,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,999,000 after purchasing an additional 328,658 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,233,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,893,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE K opened at $61.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.39. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.65 and a 200-day moving average of $55.42.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.90%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.85.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $4,339,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,464,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,926,477,507.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kellanova news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $4,339,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,464,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,477,507.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 943,400 shares of company stock worth $53,719,666 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

