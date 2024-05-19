Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,882 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 50.3% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 334.6% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $43.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.95.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Exelon

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.