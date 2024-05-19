Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,549 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 815,047 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 8,549 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $17,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 264,162 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,982 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,162 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 138,740 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 50,703 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,866 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tripadvisor Trading Down 3.2 %

TRIP opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 120.67, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.56. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $28.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.14. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRIP. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

