Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber Sells 1,575 Shares

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 1,575 shares of Paymentus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $29,625.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 142,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,673,126.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Paymentus stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 81.70 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $25.21.
Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.38 million. Paymentus had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Paymentus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Paymentus during the 4th quarter worth $875,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Paymentus during the third quarter worth about $11,806,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Paymentus by 2,948.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,345,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,343,000 after purchasing an additional 29,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the 4th quarter valued at about $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.
Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.
