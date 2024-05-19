Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber Sells 1,575 Shares

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 1,575 shares of Paymentus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $29,625.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 142,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,673,126.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paymentus Price Performance

Paymentus stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 81.70 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $25.21.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.38 million. Paymentus had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Paymentus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Paymentus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Paymentus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Paymentus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Paymentus from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

Institutional Trading of Paymentus

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Paymentus during the 4th quarter worth $875,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Paymentus during the third quarter worth about $11,806,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Paymentus by 2,948.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,345,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,343,000 after purchasing an additional 29,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the 4th quarter valued at about $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Paymentus Company Profile

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

