Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by American National Bank

American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 122.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:PM traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.83. 5,307,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,084,117. The company has a market capitalization of $155.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $101.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.92.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,250 shares of company stock worth $3,339,528 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

