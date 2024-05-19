Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Position Raised by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,104 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Tlwm lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,576 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock remained flat at $269.62 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $196.74 and a one year high of $278.83.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

