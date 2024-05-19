Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,636 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Plexus worth $8,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus Stock Up 0.6 %

PLXS stock opened at $109.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.00. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $86.11 and a 12 month high of $114.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $966.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.75 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $188,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,403,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $188,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,310 shares in the company, valued at $11,403,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,203,298.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,731 shares of company stock worth $3,449,529 over the last ninety days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLXS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Plexus

Plexus Profile

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.