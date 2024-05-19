Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.94 and last traded at $6.19. 12,481 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 23,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

Pluri Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 6.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pluri stock. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR – Free Report) by 168.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,037 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. owned about 0.33% of Pluri worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pluri Company Profile

Pluri Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of inflammatory, muscle injuries, and hematologic conditions. It operates in the field of regenerative medicine, food-tech, and biologics and focuses on establishing partnerships that leverage its 3D cell-based technology to additional industries that require mass cell production.

