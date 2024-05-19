Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.80. Approximately 1,946 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 92,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Prenetics Global from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Prenetics Global Trading Down 0.8 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72.

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. Prenetics Global had a negative net margin of 193.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $5.43 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prenetics Global Limited will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prenetics Global stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Free Report) by 140.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 193,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,288 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.12% of Prenetics Global worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prenetics Global Limited, a genomics-driven health sciences company, engages in revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. It offers CircleDNA, a prevention arm that uses whole exome sequencing to offer comprehensive consumer DNA test. The company also, through its joint venture, Insighta, engages in pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies.

