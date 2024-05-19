Private Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.23. 5,827,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,346,397. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.39. The firm has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $77.57.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

