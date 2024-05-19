Private Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,391 Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,391 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 46.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,440 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 78.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,608 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,617 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the third quarter worth $209,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Range Resources by 57.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Range Resources by 4.1% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 363,186 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,771,000 after buying an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Stock Performance

RRC traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.78. 2,528,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,603. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $38.25.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $718.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles G. Griffie bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $51,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,983.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles G. Griffie purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $51,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,646 shares in the company, valued at $160,983.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $603,169.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RRC shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Range Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Range Resources from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.81.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

