Private Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 97 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 97 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 15,039.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,010,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,859 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,978 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Netflix by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after buying an additional 392,427 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Netflix by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 475,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $231,258,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $99,219,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.53.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total value of $11,303,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,114.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,039 shares of company stock worth $46,401,083 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $10.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $621.10. 3,782,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,397,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $639.00. The company has a market cap of $267.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $604.12 and a 200 day moving average of $542.25.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

