Private Wealth Management Group LLC Buys New Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 226 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $467.72. 1,656,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,269,545. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $468.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $150.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $417.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.65.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,330 shares of company stock worth $11,713,578. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Argus upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

