Private Wealth Management Group LLC Buys New Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 35,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $4.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,142,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,431. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.19 and its 200-day moving average is $170.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $221.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.