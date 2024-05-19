Private Wealth Management Group LLC Buys New Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in McKesson by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at $63,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of MCK traded up $8.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $564.52. The company had a trading volume of 575,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,825. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $373.28 and a 1-year high of $566.01. The stock has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $535.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $499.28.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,080 shares of company stock worth $2,160,489. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.47.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

