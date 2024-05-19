Private Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $102,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,733,000 after purchasing an additional 191,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,511,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,108,000 after buying an additional 40,860 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,184,000 after buying an additional 5,463,111 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,207,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,574,000 after acquiring an additional 228,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,716,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,599,000 after acquiring an additional 71,684 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $225.56. The company had a trading volume of 553,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,704. The stock has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.79 and a 200-day moving average of $211.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

