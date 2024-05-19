Private Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $93,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 574 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 795.0% during the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 26,298 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.64.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,031,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,870. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.18 and a fifty-two week high of $219.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $176.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 27.57%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

