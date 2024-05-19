Private Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $98,000 in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,103,000 after purchasing an additional 59,136 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:ICF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.07. 72,242 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

