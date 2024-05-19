Private Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $50,000 Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 263.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Sysco by 6.9% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 21.5% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 8.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Trading Down 0.4 %

Sysco stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,781,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,661. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.75 and a 200-day moving average of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.