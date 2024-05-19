Private Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $69,000 Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.02. 4,534,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,191,140. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $196.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $177.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.04.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total value of $18,286,320.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $71,009,121.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.