Private Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,808 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.3 %

Comcast stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.27. The stock had a trading volume of 13,733,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,923,466. The company has a market capitalization of $154.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.16.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

