Private Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSXFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 115,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,218,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,170,002. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

