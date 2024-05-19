Private Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 37 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FCNCA traded up $10.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,767.54. 70,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,569. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,181.71 and a 1 year high of $1,810.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,633.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1,519.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.86.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.27 by $8.65. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 188.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.64%.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total transaction of $1,766,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,170.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total value of $1,766,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,170.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total value of $935,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,549,113.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,220 and have sold 3,600 shares valued at $6,209,022. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price objective (up previously from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,829.90.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

