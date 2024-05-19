Private Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 459 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,621,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,534,000 after buying an additional 254,175 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 398,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,989,000 after acquiring an additional 242,983 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,187,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,193,000 after acquiring an additional 240,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 971,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,934,000 after acquiring an additional 192,408 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $184.06. The stock had a trading volume of 636,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,325. The stock has a market cap of $79.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $184.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

