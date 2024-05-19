Private Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Amgen by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 16,376 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Amgen by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.65.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $312.47. 1,974,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,315. The company has a market cap of $167.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $281.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.