Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD) Trading Down 14.8%

Progressive Care, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RXMD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 14.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.91. 504 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.
Progressive Care Stock Down 14.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81.
Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Progressive Care had a negative return on equity of 86.96% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. The company had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter.
Progressive Care Company Profile
Progressive Care, Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in south Florida. The company provides prescription pharmaceuticals; COVID-19 related diagnostics and vaccinations; compounded medications; tele-pharmacy services; anti-retroviral medications; medication therapy management; and medication adherence packaging and contracted pharmacy services.
