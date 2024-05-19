Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 42,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management increased its position in shares of Prologis by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 252,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,611,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD opened at $111.50 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLD. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.35.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

