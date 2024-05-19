Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus dropped their price objective on Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.35.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $111.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.25. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

