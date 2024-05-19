ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.97

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.97 and traded as low as $1.93. ProQR Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 63,742 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRQR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRQR

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 260.75% and a negative return on equity of 61.58%. The company had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $56,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $73,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 120.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 58.9% during the third quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 377,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. 32.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.