ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 0.11% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter valued at $171,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 307.1% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter worth approximately $8,492,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 27.0% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 48,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the period.

Shares of SH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.85. 8,601,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,576,715. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $15.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

