Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.87

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and traded as high as $1.98. Pulmatrix shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 9,345 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pulmatrix Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 75.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.05%. The company had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

