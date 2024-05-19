Pure Energy Minerals (CVE:PE) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.38

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (CVE:PE – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.38 and traded as low as C$0.35. Pure Energy Minerals shares last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 7,500 shares.

Pure Energy Minerals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.06 million, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.43.

Pure Energy Minerals (CVE:PE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.14 million for the quarter. Pure Energy Minerals had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 114.72%.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012.

