PV Crystalox Solar plc (PVCS.L) (LON:PVCS) Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of PV Crystalox Solar plc (PVCS.L) (LON:PVCS – Get Free Report) rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 33.76 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 33.10 ($0.42). Approximately 42,122 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 24,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.30 ($0.41).
PV Crystalox Solar plc (PVCS.L) Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 33.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 33.10. The company has a market capitalization of £2.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40.
PV Crystalox Solar plc (PVCS.L) Company Profile
PV Crystalox Solar PLC produces and supplies multicrystalline silicon ingots and wafers for use in solar electricity generation systems. It serves solar cell producers in Japan, Taiwan, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
