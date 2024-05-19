Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for APA Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of APA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of APA from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on APA from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

APA stock opened at $30.88 on Friday. APA has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in APA by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,705,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,648,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,555 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,335 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,534,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,037,000 after buying an additional 867,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 1,527.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 921,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,880,000 after buying an additional 865,026 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

