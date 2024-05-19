Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Issued By Zacks Research

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $10.02. The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $38.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s Q3 2024 earnings at $10.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $9.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $9.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $8.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $39.14 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $9.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $42.46 EPS.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.83.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $314.82 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $218.75 and a one year high of $323.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $285.32 and its 200 day moving average is $280.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $9.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.52 by ($0.03). Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion.

Institutional Trading of Group 1 Automotive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 146.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 13.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 22.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 51.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Group 1 Automotive

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total value of $412,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,557.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.44%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.