Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for CMS Energy Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CMS Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for CMS Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Guggenheim upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.75.

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

CMS stock opened at $63.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.31. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $63.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,144.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 40,302 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 26,034 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 203,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 49.9% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 302,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 100,618 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CMS Energy by 38.8% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 37,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.