Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Lifesci Capital (NASDAQ:ELVN)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enliven Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Enliven Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.18) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Enliven Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.73) EPS.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09.

Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ ELVN opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.05. Enliven Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 74.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 713,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,604,000 after buying an additional 305,397 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $443,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,020,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, Director Rahul D. Ballal sold 53,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $1,278,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,066.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $210,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rahul D. Ballal sold 53,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $1,278,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,341 shares in the company, valued at $535,066.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,613 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,838 over the last 90 days. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

