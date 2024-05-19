Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Lowered by Zacks Research

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BJRI. Barclays boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.30.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $36.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $858.39 million, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.12. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $38.76.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $337.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $814,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 20,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 242,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $8,598,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,326,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,659,692.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 242,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $8,598,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,326,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,659,692.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $56,896.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,313 shares of company stock valued at $8,950,178 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

