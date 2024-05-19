Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Lowered by HC Wainwright

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Precigen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Precigen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share.

Get Precigen alerts:

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 1,781.72% and a negative return on equity of 65.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Precigen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Precigen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on PGEN

Precigen Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34. Precigen has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $1.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precigen

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patient Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Precigen by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 15,983,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,418,000 after buying an additional 2,230,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,768,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 19,875 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Precigen by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,091,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 86,340 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in Precigen by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,012,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Precigen in the first quarter worth $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

About Precigen

(Get Free Report)

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.