Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Reduced by Leerink Partnrs

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Spruce Biosciences in a report released on Tuesday, May 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.34). Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spruce Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.33) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Spruce Biosciences’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 million. Spruce Biosciences had a negative net margin of 461.67% and a negative return on equity of 57.53%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPRB. SVB Leerink cut Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim lowered Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spruce Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Spruce Biosciences Price Performance

SPRB stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18. Spruce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $5.95.

Institutional Trading of Spruce Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 8.8% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 302,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 24,450 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $289,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 842,020 shares of Spruce Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $648,355.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,968,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,114,315 shares of company stock worth $2,613,101 in the last quarter. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

