Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Ford Motor Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Ford Motor in a report released on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the auto manufacturer will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Ford Motor’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ford Motor’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.74.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.89.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,050,208 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,044,000 after acquiring an additional 94,880 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 281,068 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Ford Motor by 52.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,056,982 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after purchasing an additional 364,979 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 382,241 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 204,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

