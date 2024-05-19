Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Boosted by Atb Cap Markets

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Organigram in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Organigram’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Organigram had a negative return on equity of 40.19% and a negative net margin of 188.38%. The business had revenue of $27.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.27 million.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Organigram from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

OGI stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. Organigram has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $208.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Organigram during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Organigram during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Organigram during the 1st quarter worth about $825,000. AXS Investments LLC increased its position in Organigram by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 483,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 100,140 shares during the period. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Organigram in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,737,000. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

