QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $342.48

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 342.48 ($4.30) and traded as high as GBX 370 ($4.65). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 367.40 ($4.61), with a volume of 1,113,592 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QQ. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 440 ($5.53) to GBX 445 ($5.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QinetiQ Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 443.40 ($5.57).

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 355.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 342.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,047.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.38.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

