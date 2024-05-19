Qtum (QTUM) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $38.27 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $378.21 million and approximately $38.27 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $3.60 or 0.00005390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,076.82 or 0.04611165 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000701 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00053528 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00011719 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00019022 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011559 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00012430 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003315 BTC.
Qtum Profile
Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,156,793 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Qtum
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
