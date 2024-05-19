Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 788 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 155.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $86.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.02. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $52.39 and a 1-year high of $88.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.58 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 17.36%. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

